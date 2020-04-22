|
Leonard Jones died at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born September 20, 1932 in St. George ON to the late Wallace and Edith Jones. On January 19, 1957 he married his sweetheart Nadine Brunkard. He went on to become a police officer with the O.P.P. for 32 years. He had an Illustrious career starting at the Burlington detachment and then moving on the crime Lab in Toronto. He then transferred to Timmins and worked extensively in the North as far as the Moosonee area. He then spent his last 8 years on the force teaching at the O.P.P. College in Brampton before his retirement. His best enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, friends and dogs. He is survived by his wife and four children Cheryl (Al), Steven (Mona), Brenda (Andy) and Tara (Scott). His four grandchildren Melinda, Shane, Melody and Steven and three great-grandchildren Clark, James and Bethany. Len was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. A special thank you to the healthcare workers who helped keep him in his home and to The Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The . www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020