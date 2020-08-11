Leonard Smith

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on August 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Jean Ann (2000). Loving father of Lou Ann Wells (David), David Smith, Donna Ashe (Richard), the late Sandra Smith (2012), Carolee Smith (James), Brenda Lee Budgell (Brian) and Maragart Bradley (Gordon). Cherished grandpa of 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Karen Smith (late Arnold). Predeceased by his brothers, Ronald (late Marion) and Carl. Len's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Funeral Liturgy will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Woodland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may join Len's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Guests must RSVP for his visitation and service through the funeral home's website and face masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Len's memorial and where you can RSVP for his services.