It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our precious little lion, Leonardo Richard Pereira on February 21, 2020. Cherished son of Nathan and Jessica Pereira. Loved grandson of Richard and Christine Bigelow, Brazilina Pereira and Joe Pereira. Nephew to Rachel, Nicole and Nathan Bigelow and Eddie and Judi Pereira. Great-grandson to Maureen Bigelow, Silvina Pereira and Brazilina Pacheco. Leo will also be sadly missed by George and Sofia Pereira, along with his many great aunts, uncles and cousins that he is watching over. A private family service and interment took place in Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Visit henrywalser.com for Leonardo's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020