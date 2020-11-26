Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at her home at the age of 58. Loving mother of Michael. Beloved daughter of Alex (Mary) and the late Alice (2010). Dear sister of the late Stephen (1972), Larry (Patsy) and the late Trish (1973). Aunt of Tyler and Trevor. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 Laurentian Dr., Kitchener. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
