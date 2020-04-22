Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
live stream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Leslie Charles Cole

Leslie Charles Cole Obituary
Passed peacefully away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Forest Heights Long Term Care Home in Kitchener at the age of 89. Left to mourn with fond and loving memories is his Beloved wife of 66+ years, Gwendolyn "Hope" Cole (Young). Loving Father of Karen (Calvin) Price, Roberta (Keith) Poole, Lester (Terry), and Andrea Cole (Mike Devine), and cherished Grandfather, or Pop as he was known to his Grandchildren, to Cory (Jennifer), Amanda (Jeff), Jeremy, Jordan, Connor and Brooklyn. Cherished Great-Grandfather, or Great Poppy as he was known to them, to Karson, Mackenzie and Alistair Jeffrey (AJ), and beloved brother of Rowena Mercer, GrandFalls-Windsor, NL. Also a large number of relatives and friends who all knew him as "Pop Cole". Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe, Leslie's funeral is private. Extended family and friends are invited to view Leslie's service via live stream on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Leslie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020
