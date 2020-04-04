Home

Leslie HARRIS

Leslie HARRIS Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Norma Harris for 60 years. Loving father to James Harris and his wife June, Rob Harris and his wife Rosalie, Brent Harris and Pamela Harris. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Maia, Marc, Danielle, Scott, Leigh-Anne, Devon, Gerry, Josilyn, Richard, Tammy and Dillon. Dear brother of the late Reginald. As per Leslie's wishes, private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Internment at Parkview Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Leslie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020
