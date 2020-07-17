Born September 21, 1935 in Toronto - Passed away July 13, 2020 in Kitchener at Sunnyside LTC where he had been well cared for over the past seven months. Beloved husband of Elna Robertson for over 61 years. Loving father of Paul Robertson (Catherine), Steve Robertson (Anne), John Robertson (Kari) and Karen Augustino (Tony). Cherished grandfather of Dana (Ryan), Ashley, Mitchell, Mark, Andrew, Ashley (Caleb), Amanda and Grace and to 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Archie Robertson (October 1967) and Jean McNeill Robertson (September 1993). Les was an active member of Parkminster United Church for 30 years. He served on the Stewardship Committee, engaged in video projects by recording special services and weddings. He enjoyed participating in study groups and a few years back was active in the drama group. Les loved family time, especially camping at Bon Echo Provincial Park and lots of boating and water skiing with his four kids and their friends. That tent trailer saw a lot of Canada over the years! In retirement, Les and Elna made many visits to Karen and her family in the USA and had an amazing trip to Great Britain for their 40th anniversary! Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Les, donations to Parkminster United Church or the House of Friendship would be appreciated and may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445