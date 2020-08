Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Les was the beloved husband of Sylvia. Loving father of Susan (Gary), Geoffrey (Janet), Linda (Michael). Proud grandfather of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Hospice Wellington. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Wellington or to a charity of your choice