Levi M. MARTIN
Passed away at his residence, RR 4, Elmira on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Levi M. Martin was the husband of Lydian (Bauman) Martin. Father of Ezra and Rachel Martin and Mary and Enos Bowman of Wallenstein, son-in-law Allen Bowman (Louisa, 2009) and second wife Selema (Martin) Bowman of Millbank, Manassa and Melinda Martin of Maxwell, Catherine and Joseph Bauman of Wallenstein, Noah and Catherine Martin and Levi and Nancy Martin of Millbank, Isaiah and Annie Martin of Elmira, Tilman and Mary Martin of Wallenstein, Enoch and Lucinda Martin of Elmira, Lydian and Simeon Bauman of Wallenstein. Survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, three brothers, and three sisters. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Annie Martin, second wife Lovina Martin, daughter Louisa Martin, one brother and one sister. Visitation will be held at the family home. Masks are mandatory. Please follow the directions of the parking attendant upon arrival. Interment and funeral service will take place at Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House. Arrangements entrusted to Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 26, 2020.
