Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, KW Campus, Kitchener on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at age 85 years. Beloved husband of Maria Ines Azevedo. Loving father of Edie Azevedo and friend, George Azevedo (Rhonda), Liberio Azevedo (Roland) and Sandra Griffin (George). Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Saul) (Antonio), Andrew (Megan) and Daniel ( Medelaine). Predeceased by his parents Armando and Deolinda Azevedo. Visitation will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas Street, N., Cambridge on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Prayers in the Chapel on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Grand River Hospital, especially the Paramedics Tim and Mary Anne for their care and compassion given to Liberio. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Cambridge Food Bank or would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020