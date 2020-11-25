Loving wife to Jakob and mom to Brigitte, Harold, Bernd, Hansi (Karen) and Claudia. Loving Oma to Katie, Meagan, Jared, Tyler, Michael and Benjamin. She touched many lives over the years as 'Lillo,' 'Liesel,' and 'Lisa.' When the family arrived in Canada in 1967 she started a new life, learning a new language, and setting up a home with young children in tow. Her cooking and baking made all occasions special and she so liked to share with many friends and neighbours. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Grand River Hospital on 5 South and the Palliative Care team that took care of her during her last week. According to Lieselotte's wishes, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Children's Wish Foundation or a charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, Ontario, 519-749-8467.