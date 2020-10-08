Lillian ARNDT

1/
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the loved wife and best friend of the late Robert Arndt (2012). She will be missed by her children, who were the love of her life: Linda Arndt (Paul Rush), Daniel (Connie) Arndt, Wayne (Terry) Arndt, Marje (Jerry) Beaver, Douglas (Denise) Arndt, Judy (Darrell) Heibein, Bruce (Cindy) Arndt. She will be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Doreen, and parents Ed and Signe Burns. A private family visitation and service will be held. In memory of Lillian, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
