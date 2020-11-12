"Lyn" died peacefully at Grand River Hospital early in the morning of November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Eric E. Paul (2016) for nearly seventy years. Much loved mother of David Paul (Beverly) and Hilary Orrell (John). Grandmother of Michael Paul (Heather), James Paul (Melissa), Richard Orrell (Courtney) and Oliver Orrell (Debra) and great grandmother of Alexander, Matthew, Senna, Claire, Alice, Callum and Lily. Lyn was born in Southall, London, England on September 25, 1925, the daughter of Alexander and Rosina Manson who were themselves married on December 24, 1924. Note the nine months between those two dates. Mom was the honeymoon baby. Lyn grew up in Erith, Kent, with tennis courts nearby and that was the beginning of a lifelong love of the game. She lived through the Blitz, the sound of shrapnel falling around her as she got off the bus and walked home from her job at the college. And she met Eric at a dance at Covent Garden in London and they were married on August 3, 1946, in Erith. Mom and Dad immigrated to Canada in 1947 and moved from Oshawa to Port Hope, Midland, Lachine, Belleville, Toronto and, finally, Kitchener. Lyn and Eric lived on Village Road for 48 years and made many friends there. How many times did Mom and Dad travel to England? Two dozen? More? The pull of family was strong. Mom loved her widowed mother Rosina and her younger sister Barbara and her family. Mom also loved a cup of tea, Cadbury chocolates and a good game of tennis on the television. Mom was polite, warm, quiet and positive. She never complained. She was a smooth and lovely dancer with her partner and she was a great cook. Yorkshire pudding. Cheers to the tennis-strong heart that powered Mom all the way to 95. Cremation will take place. At Lyn's request, there will be no visitation. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Save the Children Canada may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.