Wife of Donald MacKenzie (2004) for 57 years, lifelong resident of Galt, passed away peacefully in her 95th year at Delrose Retirement Residence on Friday, April 17, 2020. Loving mother of Karen Guthrie (Dave) and Bill MacKenzie (Heather). Greatly missed and loved by grandchildren Virginia Pullar (Ryan), Bonnie Guthrie and Laura, Peter (Candace), Blaire (Michelle) MacKenzie and great-grandchildren Ashley and Dean Schwarz, Mackenzie and Sean Pullar and Emma and Grace MacKenzie. Lovingly remembered by nieces and a nephew. Predeceased by parents Thomas and Gertrude Ellis, sister Kathleen (Frank). Lillian attended St. Andrews public school and Galt Collegiate Institute. She left school during the war to model size 4 shoe wear for Scroggins Shoe Co. Working life included Galtex Ltd. and as secretary and friend to Dr. Rodney and Maggie Coltman. Mom and Dad enjoyed many years going to dances, partying with friends and family camping trips to Algonquin and across Canada. In her retired years, Lillian enjoyed knitting, needle point, swimming, bowling and painting with many friends. Trips to Europe, China, Russia, Africa and visits to relatives in United Kingdom were a highlight. She was a longtime member of Galt Knox Presbyterian Church and associated church groups. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home for a private family service and burial at Mount View Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. If wished, donations may be made to Friends of Algonquin, local foodbanks or to the . Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020