Lilly Intschert
Lilly passed away on September 5, 2020 at the Grand River Hospital - Freeport campus at the age of 96. Born on February 10, 1924 in Wilkow, Poland, Lilly was the youngest and the last of the 10 children of Karl and Auguste (Stuermer) Hartstock. Lilly immigrated to Canada in 1948 where she met and married Michael Intschert (predeceased Jan. 2013). Lilly had a wonderful, active life traveling and entertaining. She was a renowned donut maker and shared her skills with many family and friends. Lilly was a charter member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church and the Transylvania Club. She will be greatly missed by son Michael (Linda) and daughter Angela (Bob Guenther); grandchildren Christie (Ian Tysick), Dan Guenther, Vanessa Montalvo, and Michael Intschert (Tabitha); and great-grandchildren Sophie and Sydney Tysick, Alex Montalvo, and Marley Intschert. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9:30 am - 10:30 am with the service beginning at 10:30 am. To attend the visitation and/or service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.erbgood.com. Condolences for the family and donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Grand River Hospital Foundation are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
