Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lily White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily Ann White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lily Ann White Obituary
Passed away at Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur in 2011. Lily is survived by her three sons Bill (Doreen), Ken (Ethel) and Jim (Shari). She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren - Dan, Megan, Amanda, Kenny and Shayne. Lily will be deeply missed by numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends. Lily loved spending time with family and always ensured everyone had their favourite food at family gatherings. She loved horses and enjoyed walks with her dog Riley. A very special thank you to the staff at Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre for the care and attention they gave Lily. Cremation will take place and a private interment will be held at Memory Gardens (Breslau). Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Diabetes Canada or a may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -