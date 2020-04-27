|
Passed away at Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur in 2011. Lily is survived by her three sons Bill (Doreen), Ken (Ethel) and Jim (Shari). She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren - Dan, Megan, Amanda, Kenny and Shayne. Lily will be deeply missed by numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends. Lily loved spending time with family and always ensured everyone had their favourite food at family gatherings. She loved horses and enjoyed walks with her dog Riley. A very special thank you to the staff at Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre for the care and attention they gave Lily. Cremation will take place and a private interment will be held at Memory Gardens (Breslau). Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Diabetes Canada or a may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020