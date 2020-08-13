1/1
Lily SOKOLIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at K-W Grand River Hospital on August 8, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Survived by her loving mother Maria Sokolic and her brother Deni Sokolic. She was predeceased by her father Ivan Sokolic. Several years ago, Lily enjoyed volunteering for the C.N.I.B. as well at the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery in Waterloo as art was her passion. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the Funeral Service for Lily, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home. A brief visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved