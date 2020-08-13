Lily SOKOLIC

Passed away peacefully at K-W Grand River Hospital on August 8, 2020 at the age of 56 years. Survived by her loving mother Maria Sokolic and her brother Deni Sokolic. She was predeceased by her father Ivan Sokolic. Several years ago, Lily enjoyed volunteering for the C.N.I.B. as well at the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery in Waterloo as art was her passion. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the Funeral Service for Lily, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home. A brief visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519.745.8445.