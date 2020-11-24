It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Mom, Nona and Bis-Nona at The Elliott Community in Guelph on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Lina (née Pellizzari) Gemin was the beloved wife of the late Sergio (1989). Loving mother of the late Giorgio "George" (2020), Guerino "Gerry" (Kathy), Giannino "John" (JoAnne), Gabriella, Giuliana "Julie" Hosack, Gilberto "Bert" (Fiona) and Gloria (Jeff Grant). Dear Nona of Lisa (Rob Cleghorn), Denise, Jeff (Anita), Jennifer (Bill Law), David (Kamila), Paul (Amy), the late Lindsay (2013), Sebastien, Serena (Chris Bryett), Leah, Greer, Grace, Graeme, Giddeon, Gillyan and Gibbson. Proud Bis-Nona of Alyssa, Garret, Brayden, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Matthew, Adrianna, Angelina, Ella, Cameron, Ethan and Reese. Predeceased by her parents Guerino and Elvira Pellizzari. Sister and sister-in-law to Ada Pellizzari (late Guido Gemin), Sara Pellizzari (late Angelo Calabretto), Lidia Pellizzari (late Pietro Gemin), Silvia Gemin (late Gabrielle Calabretto), Mario Gemin (Giani). Survived by her brothers-in-law Renso Gemin (late Marialena), Giuseppe (Maria) Gemin, as well as many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and Australia. Lina was born in Caerano San Marco (Treviso, Italy) and immigrated to Canada with Sergio and their five children in December, 1959. They settled in "The Ward" in Guelph and added two more "Canadian-born" children. Lina was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate Church and received her 60 year pin as a member of the Catholic Women's League. In the 1970's, Lina was determined to learn English and did so by attending provincially sponsored ESL programs. A longtime member of the Italian-Canadian Club, Lina volunteered with the Seniors Group, especially making those delicious pizzas for the Italian Festival every year. Her expertise at cooking, sewing, knitting and gardening was well known and appreciated. Her home on Oliver Street was a picture of beauty. The family wishes to thank the nurses, PSWs, doctors and staff at The Elliott Community for their unfailing care, their professionalism and their dedication to Mom's welfare for over four years, especially during these difficult days during the pandemic. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph. A private family mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate Church. Burial at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to The Elliott Community would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com