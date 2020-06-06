Passed away April 14, 2020. Thursday, June 4th marked the day of our beloved Nana's 80th birthday. Although we know she is watching over us from above, her legacy lives on in her 3 children, Nutsi, Delia, and Peter, as well as her 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Wishing you a happy heavenly birthday, Nana! May you always shine bright and free. Love you always and forever, Nana.