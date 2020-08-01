Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. Dear wife of 5 wonderful years to Larry. Loving mother to Bill and Melissa (Eddie) Rego. Cherished grandma to Matthew, Michael, Darryl and Heather; and great grandma to Katalina, Evan and Alivia. Linda will also be missed by her mother Mildred Wilflin, niece Dawn, step children, step grandchildren, family and friends. Predeceased by her father William Wilflin and brother Mike Wilflin. Linda's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the PSW's, nurses and doctors at Paramed that provided compassionate care during this difficult time. Linda will be missed by all those who knew and loved her, but she will never be forgotten. To honour her wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of the current times no public services will be held. A private graveside will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.barthelfuneralhome.com