Linda Charlton
Passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 74. Beloved wife of 53 years of Michael. Loving mother of Jeff (Kim) and Scott (Jen). Cherished Gramma of Claire, Xavier and Malcolm. Remembered fondly by her large extended family. The photo from a September 1962 hayride of Linda and her future husband represents the first day her future family began. Nothing was more important to Linda than her family whom she loved unconditionally, always putting them before herself. She was the inspiration for her family's celebrations, big and small, and will continue to be so forever. Her family has tremendous admiration for the courage, strength and firmness she maintained throughout the myriad of her medical issues recently and during her last few years. Her ability to be joyful and positive never waned. Her family extends their appreciation to the palliative care nurses (Janet, Rosemary, Lenka and Liz) for their kindness and support given to Linda. As per Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Linda's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
