Forrest, Linda Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Pinehaven Nursing Home at the age of 72. Wife of Glenn Forrest. Mother of Philip Cox (Michelle) and Andrea Granger (Kevin). Grandma of Kristopher, Sarah and Kurtis. Linda's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service at 1:30 p.m. followed by a private family interment at Parkview Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family in the reception room of the funeral home following the interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the and Sports for Special Athletes would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Linda's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020
