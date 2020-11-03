1/
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the peaceful passing of Linda at the age of 71, surrounded by her family. Lovingly remembered by her husband Pat of 53 years. Forever cherished by her daughter Michelle and son Terry. She was the most amazing grandma to Tyson, Joel and Kate. Survived by her sisters Marilyn, Patricia, Debbie and Pauline. Predeceased by her mother Muriel, her father Lawrence and her brothers Michael and Gary. Also survived by her mother-in-law Josephine Struck and predeceased by her father-in-law Bill. Linda worked at Zehrs for over 35 years. She loved the holidays and celebrating with family. She had a tremendous helping hand in raising her grandchildren. Many thanks to Grand River Hospital Dialysis Unit and ICU. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Grand River Hospital Dialysis Unit would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or by calling 519.267.7199.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
