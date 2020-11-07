1/1
Linda LITSCHGY
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a great lady, Linda Ann Litschgy on Sunday November 1st. Wife of James Litschgy, Mother to Gary (Erika) and Brian (Ambur). Loving Grandmother to Felicity, Ethan, Jocelyn, Dominic and Ryan. Linda will be deeply missed by those who knew her. A private service will be held by the family at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Expressions of sympathy, or memorial donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society. To leave an online message of condolence please visit westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
