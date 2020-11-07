It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a great lady, Linda Ann Litschgy on Sunday November 1st. Wife of James Litschgy, Mother to Gary (Erika) and Brian (Ambur). Loving Grandmother to Felicity, Ethan, Jocelyn, Dominic and Ryan. Linda will be deeply missed by those who knew her. A private service will be held by the family at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Expressions of sympathy, or memorial donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society
. To leave an online message of condolence please visit westmountfuneralchapel.com