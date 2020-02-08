Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Linda May Casselman passed away peacefully at Lisaard House on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 76. Linda was a loving, strong, and caring woman. She was a dedicated worker at Rockwell Automation for 28 years. Above all, Linda's focus was on her family. She was the beloved wife of Lyle, loving mother of Joe (Cheryl), special grandmother to Michael (Anne), Jenna, and Shawn, and special "Ggma" to Taylor. Linda will be fondly remembered by her sisters Brenda (Roy) and Judy (Tom), as well as several nieces. Linda was predeceased by her parents Robert and Rita Cook, her parents-in-law Irwin and Olive Casselman, and her son Paul. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at Barthel Funeral Home (566 Queenston Rd, Cambridge) on Monday, February 10th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home's chapel. Interment to follow at Parklawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as well as the staff at Lisaard House for their compassion and care during the final days of Linda's long journey. Memorial donations to Lisaard House or the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020
