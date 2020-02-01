|
|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 68, surrounded by her family and a close friend. Linda will be sadly missed by her mother Susanna Weiss, sister and best friend Susan Shebrek and her two brothers Bertram Weiss Jr. and Robert Weiss. Linda was a special Aunt to Tom Shebrek (Andrée Godbout). Loving Great Aunt to Noah and Danielle Shebrek. Linda, is predeceased by her father Bertram Weiss Sr.. Linda was a retired employee of Grand River Hospital, having worked there for over 40 years. The family would also like to give special thanks to Dr. Bell and the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, as well as Dr. McKinnon and ICU nurse Katherine at Grand River Hospital for all their support and understanding. A private cremation has taken place. Linda was taken from us far too soon. Donations can be made to the Grand River Hospital - Cancer Center, 835 King Street West, Kitchener, ON N2G 1G3
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020