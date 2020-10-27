Linda Wolsley

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 an angel, Linda Elizabeth Wolsley, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends. Linda is remembered as a wise mentor to many. The love and compassion that flowed through Linda was transmitted to her students, friends and family over her 55 years. Linda leaves behind two loving sisters, Janet Hudson and her sons Steve and Scott; Joanne Wolsley and her husband Tony Johnson and their daughter Amber; and her furry companions Geordie, Lizzie and Maimie. Linda is predeceased by her brother Kempton (1973) and her parents Gerald (2010) and Ella (Morris) (2016). Linda is survived by her Aunt Mary (Wolsley) Ritchie and her Uncle Larry Larochelle (Evelyn). Linda's sharp wit will be missed by her many cousins. Linda was born on June 11, 1965 and was raised on a farm in Proton Township. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Mount Forest District High School, London's University of Western Ontario and Montreal's McGill University. Linda's teaching career spanned numerous Toronto secondary schools, culminating at the Etobicoke School of the Arts when her teaching days were abruptly interrupted by her cancer diagnosis. She was a passionate educator. Linda's storytelling ability enriched the school curriculum with humorous accounts of growing up on the farm; she truly brought the country to the city. Linda fully embraced everyone from her family, friends and neighbours to the Starbucks barista and her huge healthcare team. Linda would like to thank her medical personnel: Dr. Alexander Soare, Dr. Stanley Feinberg, Dr. Daryl Roitman, Dr. Kathryn Towns, Dr. Niren Shetty, Dr. Tziporah Cohen, Dr. Aman Taggar, Dr. Ehtesham Baig and her nurses Zoya, Linda, Vlad and Natalia. Additionally, Linda is grateful for her palliative care team from Dorothy Ley Hospice which included Dr. Philippe Toupin, her nurses Jasmine, Kay, Vladamir and her PSWs Olive and Qamar. Linda loved her conversations with all the receptionists with whom she was on a first name basis. If we have missed anyone who was involved in Linda's medical care, please know how grateful her family is for your care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North York General Hospital, Dorothy Ley Hospice, Canadian Cancer Society
, Toronto Humane Society and/or a charity of your choice
. Supporting charities was near and dear to Linda's heart. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Linda's life will take place at a later date to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.