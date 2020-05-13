Lindsay passed away on Tuesday, May 5th holding his daughter's hand, listening to Jussi Björling and Robert Merrill sing Bizet's Pearl Fishers duet. Lindsay was a most patient and loving father to Susan (Sue) Coulter and son-in-law Frank Etherington. He was fond of Frank's children: Jainin (Cadence and Avery), Jacob and Elisabeth (Rudi and Lindsay Grace), and Jeope and Kerry (Scout). He was deeply touched that Lindsay Grace was named after him. Over the years, Lindsay enjoyed warm hospitality offered by the Storring family and considered Dwight to be a special friend. He was married to Allie (Glover) for 43 years. She predeceased him in 1997. They shared many adventures. Early in their life together they were posted to France which led to 5 years touring Europe and the UK in a Volkswagen camper van. Together they loved more than a few cats, music, bird watching, and volunteered together in several Anglican Churches. They were also members of the Milverton Legion where Lindsay served as Chaplain for several years. Lindsay was fascinated by airplanes from a young age and learned to fly as a young man. He joined the Air Force as a navigator, instrument technician and instructor in the pilot school in Bagotville, PQ. He ended his career at NCR. He rebuilt a sailboat, and he and Susan spent years sailing together on the Saguenay River. He had a curious and intelligent mind. He read widely, including physics, aviation, astronomy, history and the daily comics. His wit and sense of humour were ever present. For the last 10 years of his life, he lived at Country Meadows Retirement Residence in Brunner, ON. He was joined there by his dear long-time friend Ruth Boeckner, where they continued their conversations about the night sky, books, birds and life. His recent decline in health required increased care, and he was surrounded by kindness and compassion from staff and residents at Country Meadows. Director of Care, Wanda, was exceptionally skilled, caring and resourceful. She and her team of Nurses and Personal Support Workers were magnificent. Night nurse Elyse and service dog Fergus provided great comfort during Lindsay's last night. Owner Sal and his four-legged assistant Buttercup looked after practical details. His table mate Terry was a patient, helpful and cheerful companion. A private interment is planned. Lindsay was concerned about food insecurity especially for children. Should you wish, donations to either of the following would be meaningful: Nutrition for Learning, nutritionforlearning.ca /495 Waydom Dr unit 2, Ayr, ON N0B 1E0, or, The Milverton Food Bank, Milverton Mennonite Fellowship, 6619 Perth Rd 131, Milverton, ON. N0K 1M0. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 13, 2020.