Lionel B. CHRETIEN
1937 - 2020
Passed away peacefully, at home, with his family at his side on June 12, 2020 at age 82. Survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Marita; his four children, Michelle (Lee), Monica (Juliet), David (Vagner), and Danny (Wendy); his ten grandchildren, Alex (Jamie), Joshua (Kei), Kai (Jessica), Leilani, Jordan (Lisa), Blair, Daisy, Ruby, Mac (Lauren), and Josie (Brayden); his sisters Denise, Claudette and Lorraine and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Flora and Albert and five siblings, Giselle, Richard, Fern, Lucien, and Johnny. Lionel was well known for his love of life, a passion for positive thinking and his engaging smile. These attributes sustained him through a lengthy illness. He felt blessed to walk out of a hospice and enjoy the gift of four more years of a fulfilling life. He loved to meet people and was a friend to everyone, particularly those in his bowling and horseshoe leagues and his dinner group friends of fifty years. He was a champion bowler and horseshoe master. He always encouraged his children to "go for it!" The family is grateful for the palliative care provided by nurses and PSWs. Special thanks to Lionel's sister Claudette, Dr. Wilhem and Chester. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements Entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lionel's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.
