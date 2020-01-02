|
Lisa was born in Kitchener on May 17, 1966 and passed away at Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Clayton and Marjorie (Rickert) Erb and her paternal grandparents Wilfred and Elsie (Bachert) Schmitt, an uncle Donald Schmitt and a niece Willow Otterbein. She is deeply missed by her parents Stewart and Diannia (Rickert) Schmitt, her sister Lori Otterbein (Mike), their children Trent and Eve Otterbein and her brother Ben Schmitt as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Born with a congenital heart defect, Lisa never the less lived a good life and wanted everyone to be her friend. The last few months of her life saw a significant decline in her health and we are forever grateful to the staff and nurses at ParaMed (especially Kathy and Cindy) and Waterloo Wellington LHIN (Adrienne, Dr. Tan and Donna) as well as the excellent staff and facilities at the Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice. Our special friends Rick, Betty, Jessica, Carol for their concern and care during this time, also our pastors at Wilmot. Cremation has taken place followed by a private burial service. There will be a Memorial Service followed by a luncheon and time of fellowship and sharing beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Wilmot Centre Missionary Church 2463 Bleams Road, Petersburg on Saturday, January 4, 2020. As expressions of sympathy we ask you would consider making a donation to Stratford Perth Rotary Hospice which can be arranged through the funeral home (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca