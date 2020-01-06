|
Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully with family by her side on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 29. Loving mother of Hailey, Dominick and Harloe. Beloved daughter of Bill and B.J "Betty Jean". Cherished sister of Katrina (John) and Ross (Claire). Treasured aunt of Gavin, Forrest and George. Special sister-cousin of Nicole (Phil). Beloved niece of Margo, Darrell (Margaret), John (Chris), Alfred (Lucy), Thomas (Penny), Clara, Frederick, Alice and Sharon (Rick), and their families. Predeceased by her grandparents, Bob and Evelyn Reist, Len and Dot Graham, and aunt Verna (Jan). Lisa had a great love for her children and family. She had an amazing smile and a great sense of humour. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A special thank you to the I.C.U. staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassion and excellent care for our daughter, sister and niece. Lisa's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, with a service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA - Waterloo Wellington or Ray of Hope would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lisa's memorial.