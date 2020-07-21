Surrounded by her family, Lisa passed away peacefully at home on Sunday July 19, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved wife and best friend of Jason. Loving and doting mother to Jack. Cherished daughter of Jimmy Kyniski and Kathleen Minogue. Dear sister of Anna Marie Williams (Brad). She will be fondly remembered by the Pell family, mother and father-in-law, Karen and the late Robert Pell, and her brothers-in-law, Jamie, Bobby and David (Nana), and her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family cremation service has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to ALS would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
