Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on January 12th, 2020 in her 92nd year. Santa was born in Torrice, Italy on April 7th, 1928 and immigrated to Canada in 1966. She is now reunited with her husband of 64 years Gerardo (2011). Cherished mother to Vincenza Recine and the late Renzo, Anna DeSantis (Vincenzo), Angela Leone (Paolo) and Mario Lisi (Tiziana). Much loved Nonna to Joe Recine (Cristina), Bernardo Recine, Antonella DeSantis, Luisa DeSantis, Marco Leone (Karen), Rob Leone (Kate), Daniela (Derrek) Prempeh, Giancarlo Lisi and Lia Giovinazzo. Precious Great Nonna to Matteo Leone, Carlo Leone, Alex Leone, Aiden Leone, Ben Leone, Francesco DeSantis, Luca and Matthias Recine and Nico and Nora Prempeh. Santa will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Friends will be received at T. LITTLE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE 223 Main Street Cambridge (519 623 1290) for Visitation on Friday January 17th at 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Prayers to take place at 830pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday January 18th at 10am at St. Clements Roman Catholic Church 745 Duke Street Cambridge. Entombment to take place at Woodland Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emergency at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, the Personal Support Workers from ParaMed, Dr. Mark Brown and Sami from St. Michael Pharmacy for all the care given to Santa.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020