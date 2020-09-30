1/1
Ljubica ERAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ljubica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Nikola Erak. Loving mother of Miroslav (Nina) and the late Dragan (the late Bozana). Cherished grandmother of Diana, Dragana, Darko, Damir and Irena and great-grandmother of Leila, Milica, Ana and Luna. Ljubica was a very positive, thankful and happy person. She was always doing kind deeds for everyone else and in the last little while was so appreciative of all the little things her family and friends would do for her. We called her super grandma - she had a smile for everyone. She had such a good heart. She will be very deeply missed and fondly remembered. Ljubica's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Croatian Church Friday, October 2, 2020 on at 10:00 a.m. Private cremation will take place with interment at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation, service, and interment. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ljubica's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved