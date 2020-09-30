Ljubica ERAK

Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Nikola Erak. Loving mother of Miroslav (Nina) and the late Dragan (the late Bozana). Cherished grandmother of Diana, Dragana, Darko, Damir and Irena and great-grandmother of Leila, Milica, Ana and Luna. Ljubica was a very positive, thankful and happy person. She was always doing kind deeds for everyone else and in the last little while was so appreciative of all the little things her family and friends would do for her. We called her super grandma - she had a smile for everyone. She had such a good heart. She will be very deeply missed and fondly remembered. Ljubica's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Croatian Church Friday, October 2, 2020 on at 10:00 a.m. Private cremation will take place with interment at Woodland Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation, service, and interment. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ljubica's memorial.