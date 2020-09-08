Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Straus) for 65 years. Loving father of Jeffrey of Kirkland Lake, the late Grant (2018) and the late William (Bill) (2016). Cherished grandpa of Stephanie. Lloyd will be missed and remembered by Karen, Laurie and Kit and his sister-in-law Jean and his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Jack and sisters Muriel Cox (Bill) and Dorothy Micks (Gerard). Lloyd retired as Staff Inspector with the Waterloo Regional Police Service in 1987 after 35 years of service. A private family service will take place. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Special Olympics Ontario would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Lloyd's memorial.