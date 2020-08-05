Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at Grand River Hospital (Freeport site) at the age of 91 . Loving husband of Florence for 67 years. Beloved father of Lyndon Paul Wright of Toronto. Beloved uncle of Ray Jaffat of Toronto. Will also be missed by his half-sister Fidelis Edmonds. Predeceased by his parents. A private family service will take place at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467) on Saturday, August 8, 2020 followed by a burial at Woodland Cemetery (119 Arlington Blvd., Kitchener, ON). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cancer Research Society, Sunnybrook Foundation, The Children's Wish Foundation or Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
