Lloyd Beverly William Matthews
Lloyd Beverly William Matthews, of Kitchener and formerly of Varney, passed away at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Norma "Doreen" Matthews (nee Holliday). Loving father of Cindy and her husband Terry Weigel, their children: Matthew, Zachary and his fiancée Taylar and their son Braxton; Mike Matthews and his wife Lynn, their children: Taylor and Mackenzie; and Mark Matthews and his wife Kathy, their children: Katelyn and Hailey. Predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. A private family service will be held with interment in Mount Forest Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Diabetes Canada, Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.
