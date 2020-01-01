|
Peacefully passed away, on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hospice Wellington at the age of 94 years. Loving father of David (Laurie) and Andrea Mann (James). Proud grandfather of Allison Dobbyn (Ian), Amanda Martin (Jason Newland), Christopher Martin (Danielle Deal), Jenny Finnimore (Dean), Geoffrey Martin, Darren Broostad (Courtney), Claire Martin (Michael Currie) and Derek Broostad (Monique Vandenberg). Great-grandfather of Sophie and Jackson Dobbyn, Summer Martin, Greydin and Brennan Finnimore, Perri Broostad, Caleb and Lila Sanders and Rylan Currie. Dear brother of Winnie Hudson and brother-in-law of Betty Thibault and Glenys Taylor (Bruce). Lloyd will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley (April 27, 2019), son Kevin (March 6, 1976), parents Sever and Blanche Broostad, parents-in-law Elmo and Catherine Price, brother Edward, sisters Mabel Morrison and May Bradford, brothers-in-law Allan Morrison, David Bradford, Allan Hudson, Elmo C. Price and Arthur Thibault, sisters-in-law Helen Broostad and Thelma Price. Lloyd loved his family and friends, worked passionately and with good humour at every task-at-hand, enjoyed singing and also reminiscing about the "good old days" in Western Canada and Saltcoats, Saskatchewan, where he was born, was a devoted fan of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and a dedicated and very active member of St Alban's Anglican Church. He cherished good times in Acton, including his work as the maintenance supervisor at Building Products, membership in the Y's Men club, golf and community events. He will be remembered for the many, many lives he touched in his long and accomplished life. Friends will be received at the MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton, on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9 - 11:30 a.m. A funeral service and reception will follow at St. Alban the Martyr Anglican Church, 19 St. Alban's Dr., Acton at 12 p.m. A private family Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery immediately following the service. If desired, donations to St. Alban the Martyr Anglican Church or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family.