|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence Nithview Community, New Hamburg. Lloyd was born 78 years ago on June 10, 1941 in Millbank, Ontario a son of the late Christian and Mattie (Gerber) Erb. Beloved husband of Reta (Bauman) Erb whom he married on October 5, 1963. Cherished father of Brian and wife Jeannie Erb and Karmen and wife Nancy Erb. Loving and cherished grandfather of Skylar, Spencer, Shailyn and Joshua, great-grandfather of Lourdez. Lloyd will be forever remembered by his sisters; Verna Leis, Clara Meyers (Earl), Wilma Good (Floyd), Erma Shantz (Ross), Grace Buehler (Willard), Eleanor Mast (Freeman) and Doris Van Trigt (John). Survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim Ewing, Gord Bauman (Joyce), Alice Lewis (Jamie Patience), Laverne Bauman (Vera), Harry Bauman (Pamela), Eileen Thompson (Michael), Carolyn Bauman. Lloyd will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Earl Erb (Edith), Raymond Erb (Eleanor), sisters Betty Erb, Helen Ewing and brother-in-law Lorne Leis. Lloyd enjoyed woodworking and working on house renovations. He was an electrician by trade and would put his expertise to use while enjoying his hobbies. He had a fond enjoyment for his toys. Lloyd would often say "the difference between the men and the boys is the price of their toys". Relatives and friends will be invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on June 10, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. for a come and go celebration of Lloyd's life on his birthday. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be kindly appreciated to the Nithview Recreational Department or Alzheimers Society for Dementia. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020