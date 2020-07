Matthews - The family of the late Lloyd " Bev " Matthews would like to express our appreciation for the phone calls, inquires and flowers and donations to Diabetes and Cancer. Thanks to the Doctor and Nurses on the 2nd floor ICU at Grand River Hospital. Special Thanks to our neighbours Paula and Murray. They have helped in so many ways. RIP Doreen, Cindy, Mike, Mark and families.



