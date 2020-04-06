|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband and best friend of Gayle for 48 years. Dear father of Neil Mavin of Kitchener and Nicole (Kyle) Lapierre of Sudbury. Proud grandpa of Easton and Kade Lapierre. Lovingly remembered by his siblings Robert (Lani) Mavin, Jean (Ken) Chevalier and Dianne Mavin. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Estella Mavin. He will be sadly missed by his extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. Lloyd will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humour. He had a love of Old Timers Hockey and challenging crossword puzzles. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all those who assisted with his care. At Lloyd's request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lloyd's memorial and where condolences and memories can be shared with the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020