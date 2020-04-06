Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd MAVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd MAVIN


1948 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd MAVIN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband and best friend of Gayle for 48 years. Dear father of Neil Mavin of Kitchener and Nicole (Kyle) Lapierre of Sudbury. Proud grandpa of Easton and Kade Lapierre. Lovingly remembered by his siblings Robert (Lani) Mavin, Jean (Ken) Chevalier and Dianne Mavin. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Estella Mavin. He will be sadly missed by his extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. Lloyd will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humour. He had a love of Old Timers Hockey and challenging crossword puzzles. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all those who assisted with his care. At Lloyd's request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lloyd's memorial and where condolences and memories can be shared with the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -