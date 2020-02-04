|
|
After a wonderfully full life of almost 93 yrs. Lloyd Wellington Peever peacefully passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Lloyd is predeceased by his loving wife, Eunice (2014) and his son, Alex (1978). He is survived by his children, Cathy Murch, Bruce, Laurel and Eric Peever, as well as grandchildren Paul and Lauren Murch and Jack Rubicini. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. In keeping with Lloyd's wishes, his body is being donated to the University of Guelph for science education. Donations in his honour can be made to the Human Anatomy Program University of Guelph by contacting Memory Gardens Funeral Home (519) 904 0400 Arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N, Breslau. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 4, 2020