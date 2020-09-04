Passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home at the age of 76. Survived by her beloved husband Dave, son Jeff and his wife Lisa Hutfloetz, and daughter Julie and her husband Nate Tedesco. Cherished grandma of Easton, Reed and Danica Oberholtzer, and Laila, Drew and Travis Tedesco. Dear sister of Neil (Helen) Rintoul and Doris (Len) Robinson. Special aunt of Heather Stewart and her husband Tyler and their children Mason, Alana and Brya. Will be remembered by her brother-in-law Harry Gutoskie. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Norma Rintoul, in-laws Lyle and Rita Oberholtzer, and sisters Sharon Campbell and Donna Gutoskie. Anne worked for many years as the secretary at Waterloo North Presbyterian Church and for over 24 years as the Administrator at Waterloo Minor Soccer. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Anne's memorial.