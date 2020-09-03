Passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on September 01, 2020. Lois was predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth. Dearest mother of Karen (Randy) and beloved grandmother to Avalon (Jessie), Alexis and Stephen. Loved sister of Lynne (Steve), Luanne (Lyle) and Larry (Judy). Lois is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. A special thank you to Trina and Barb for their loving care and support. At the family's request, a private ceremony has been held. To leave an online condolences please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 3, 2020.