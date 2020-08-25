Lois GOTTFRIED

69, of Waterloo passed on in our home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a 25 year courageous battle with MS. She brought love and joy to anyone that knew her and even in her darkest times offered help to others in need. Lois enjoyed nursing at both Woodstock General Hospital and Grand River Hospital. We raised two beautiful, creative and independent thinking boys, Aaron and Daniel...more to her credit than mine. Lois was raised by her parents, Stewart and Mary Kalbfleisch (deceased) on the 9th Line of West Zorra Township with her brothers, Bill (deceased), Jim (deceased) and sister Diane. Lois sends her love to all the family, especially daughter-in-law, Tara, and granddaughter, Summer, all the nieces and nephews and all her dear friends. I don't know how I was so fortunate to find this country girl but I did. We were married 40 years. We travailed the toughest of times and touched the depths of hell but we always made it through together and flourished. We would like to thank the countless people that have helped us through this part of her journey. the doctors, health practitioners, nurses, LHIN, and especially the PSW's. Your love and help allowed us to stay together. Lois, you have always been my guiding light and I will love you eternally, Bill. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the MS Society or a charity of your choice
through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Lois's memorial.