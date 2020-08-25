1/1
Lois GOTTFRIED
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
69, of Waterloo passed on in our home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a 25 year courageous battle with MS. She brought love and joy to anyone that knew her and even in her darkest times offered help to others in need. Lois enjoyed nursing at both Woodstock General Hospital and Grand River Hospital. We raised two beautiful, creative and independent thinking boys, Aaron and Daniel...more to her credit than mine. Lois was raised by her parents, Stewart and Mary Kalbfleisch (deceased) on the 9th Line of West Zorra Township with her brothers, Bill (deceased), Jim (deceased) and sister Diane. Lois sends her love to all the family, especially daughter-in-law, Tara, and granddaughter, Summer, all the nieces and nephews and all her dear friends. I don't know how I was so fortunate to find this country girl but I did. We were married 40 years. We travailed the toughest of times and touched the depths of hell but we always made it through together and flourished. We would like to thank the countless people that have helped us through this part of her journey. the doctors, health practitioners, nurses, LHIN, and especially the PSW's. Your love and help allowed us to stay together. Lois, you have always been my guiding light and I will love you eternally, Bill. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the MS Society or a charity of your choice through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lois's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved