Lois went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of February 25, 2020 as a result of an Aortic Aneurysm at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Art Hulks for 55 years. Loving mother of Steven Hulks and Colin Hulks (Jo). Cherished grandma to Eloise and Katie. Dear sister of Gloria (Don) Dyson, Janet Whaley and Lorne (Eve) Miller. Lois will be dearly missed and remembered by her sisters-in-law Joyce McGill, Diane Riedel (Larry), Joanne Harkness (Rob), Rosemary Hoddle, Helen Lizun (Nick), Marilyn Sutherland and her nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Ezra and Eileen Miller, her sister-in-law Lynda Miller, brother-in-law Bill Whaley, brother-in-law Jack McGill, brother-in-law Craig Hoddle and nephew David Dyson. Lois was a dedicated employee for many years at Scotia Bank in the Krug St. Plaza. After retirement she was a valuable and loved member of the Henry Walser Funeral Home team. Outside of work Lois enjoyed travelling, was passionate about her faith and music and cherished spending time with family and friends. Lois' family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. as well as from 10-10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 followed by a reception. Pastor Bob MacGregor of Grandview Church officiating. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Teen Challenge Canada or the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Rehab "Hearts in Motion" Program would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lois's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020