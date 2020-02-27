Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hulks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois (Miller) Hulks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois (Miller) Hulks Obituary
Lois went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of February 25, 2020 as a result of an Aortic Aneurysm at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Art Hulks for 55 years. Loving mother of Steven Hulks and Colin Hulks (Jo). Cherished grandma to Eloise and Katie. Dear sister of Gloria (Don) Dyson, Janet Whaley and Lorne (Eve) Miller. Lois will be dearly missed and remembered by her sisters-in-law Joyce McGill, Diane Riedel (Larry), Joanne Harkness (Rob), Rosemary Hoddle, Helen Lizun (Nick), Marilyn Sutherland and her nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents, Ezra and Eileen Miller, her sister-in-law Lynda Miller, brother-in-law Bill Whaley, brother-in-law Jack McGill, brother-in-law Craig Hoddle and nephew David Dyson. Lois was a dedicated employee for many years at Scotia Bank in the Krug St. Plaza. After retirement she was a valuable and loved member of the Henry Walser Funeral Home team. Outside of work Lois enjoyed travelling, was passionate about her faith and music and cherished spending time with family and friends. Lois' family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. as well as from 10-10:45 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 followed by a reception. Pastor Bob MacGregor of Grandview Church officiating. Interment at Parkview Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Teen Challenge Canada or the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Rehab "Hearts in Motion" Program would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Lois's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -