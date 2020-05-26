Lois Isabel Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwards, Lois Isabel passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Ross Edwards for 58 years. Loving mother of Michael Edwards (Rosie) and Wendy MacKenzie (Murray). Dear grandmother of Scott and Ryan. Survived by her sister Lorraine. Predeceased by her twin sister Linda. Lois is missed by her little pal Toby. She had a love for world travel with her husband Ross. Lois worked her entire career at Bank of Montreal in the Kitchener area. She had a love for quilting, making many quilts which are now loved by her family and friends. With Ross, Lois enjoyed their seasonal trailer at Country Gardens Campground for the past 40 years. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming In lieu of flowers, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Lois' memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved