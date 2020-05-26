Edwards, Lois Isabel passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Ross Edwards for 58 years. Loving mother of Michael Edwards (Rosie) and Wendy MacKenzie (Murray). Dear grandmother of Scott and Ryan. Survived by her sister Lorraine. Predeceased by her twin sister Linda. Lois is missed by her little pal Toby. She had a love for world travel with her husband Ross. Lois worked her entire career at Bank of Montreal in the Kitchener area. She had a love for quilting, making many quilts which are now loved by her family and friends. With Ross, Lois enjoyed their seasonal trailer at Country Gardens Campground for the past 40 years. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service via livestream on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming In lieu of flowers, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Lois' memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 26, 2020.