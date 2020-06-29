Lois Lorna Bergen (Hertzberger) "A life that touches others, goes on forever" Our mother Lois, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home at Terrace on the Square Retirement Residence with her family at her bedside in her 88th year. Dear wife of Gordon Bergen, mother to Shelley (Jamie), Tom (Eileen), and Steve (Corinne); devoted Nana to Matthew (Alysha), Meghan (Chris), Jillian, Patrick, Jonathan, Elissa, Andrew, and Claire; loving great-grandmother to Aidan, Quentin, Liam, Emmett and Wyatt. Lois is survived by her sister Patricia Rand of Twinsburg, Ohio and dear cousin Audrey Hertzberger of Waterloo. She was predeceased by her parents, Percy and Elsie (Schmidt) Hertzberger, her sister Marlene and husband Lorne Gamble, brother-in-law Peter Rand, sister-in-law Irene and husband Dan Pakrul. She will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews in the Rand, Gamble and Pakrul families. Lois was born in Kitchener and lived her entire life in the KW area. She was an active, life long member of St. Marks (now Trillium) Lutheran Church, serving on Church Council, teaching Sunday School, participating in choir, and taking leadership roles in Stephen Ministry and Friendship Circle. We want to thank her church community for their supportive friendship and prayers in recent months and especially those individuals who regularly connected with cards, letters, phone calls and visits when that was possible. Lois studied nursing at K-W Hospital graduating in 1954. She then took time off to raise her family. When her youngest started school in 1967, she enrolled at Stratford Teacher's College graduating a year later at the top of her class of 400. She began teaching at Suddaby School in Kitchener in 1968. Later in her career she specialized in teaching total communication for the hearing impaired at Smithson Public School, after taking a summer course at UCLA in California. She taught for 21 years retiring in 1989. Music was a great joy and guiding force in her life and she passed on this love to her three children. She was an accomplished pianist and singer from an early age. In retirement, Lois started a "Music for Young Children" studio in her home, teaching piano to countless youngsters and adults for many years. Throughout her life, Lois maintained friendships with her nursing classmates, colleagues in education, and especially the beloved "Bridge Club Ladies". Lois' family would like to thank the care givers at Grand River Hospital, Dr. Yew's Palliative Care Team, and the many PSW's who contributed to her comfort and well being in the past 6 months. As well we want to recognize the entire staff at Terrace on the Square for the kindness, patience and the excellent care they have shown our parents since they went to live there almost 2 years ago. We can never thank you enough! Cremation has taken place. Due to the restrictions of the Covid situation, a private service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Memory Gardens where interment will take place. It is our intention to have a "Celebration of Lois' Life" in the future when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to Trillium Lutheran Church, Sleeping Children around the World, or a charity of your choice in memory of our Mom. This can be arranged through Henry Walser Funeral Home 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, Ontario 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.ca for Lois' memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.