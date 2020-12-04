Lois Wylie, 87, of Cambridge, Ontario, passed away on December 1, 2020 after a difficult and heartbreaking battle with dementia. Lois was a bright, vibrant, and inspiring soul, whose easy-going manner and kind eyes made friends wherever she went. Given the gift of gab, Lois was never one to shy away from sharing her memories and stories with anyone who would listen. Her enthusiastic words, entertaining storytelling, and cheeky sense of humor would always make your day that much better. Anyone who knew Lois, knew that she was incredibly kind-hearted. She had an immense passion for her work, her family, and was always a source of positivity and delight. Lois' memory will forever be cherished by her friends, her family, and those she worked with at Babcock & Wilcox, the Eventide Home, and the Cambridge Memorial Hospital. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the team at Freeport Care for their exceptional care and compassion. Lois was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Jack Wylie, and uncles James Roy Francis, Benjamin Richard Francis, and Herbert Edward Francis. Lois is mourned by Jennifer Francis, Valerie Little (Francis) & William Little. Lois will also be fondly remembered by her cousins Andrea Little, Roy Little, Courtney Little & Adam Watkins, as well as many friends and neighbours. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Lois and her life will be held when we can all safely gather together. Memorial donations in Lois' name may be made to the Dementia Society of Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store